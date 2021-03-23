RSCC’s Express-80 open for business

The Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC) says its Express-80 communications and broadcasting satellite is now working on station. The satellite was launched last July from Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

The satellite occupies RSCC’s orbital slot at 80° E. The Express-80 post-launch flight tests were carried out with positive results.

Express 80 provides fixed and mobile services; digital TV and radio broadcasting; high-speed Internet access, as well as data transmission across the Russian Federation and abroad.

The satellite was manufactured by JSC ISS Reshetnev Company in collaboration with its European partner, Thales Alenia Space. The Express-80 spacecraft designed service life is 15 years.

Yuri Prokhorov, RSCC’s Acting DG, said: “The orbital slot of the Express-80 spacecraft at 80° E east longitude. i.e. over the very center of Russia, makes it possible to provide state-of-the-art and reliable communications and broadcasting services to users almost anywhere in our country. With the launch of the new satellite, we are offering the market fundamentally new products that are in high demand on the market today: packet digital broadcasting, Internet access on the move, distance education and telemedicine.”