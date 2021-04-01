DAZN to stream Extreme E in 100+ markets

By Nik Roseveare
April 1, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

The inaugural season of Extreme E, the new off-road electric race series, will be streamed live on DAZN in over 100 countries worldwide.

DAZN will broadcast Extreme E in markets including the UK, France, Japan, South Africa, Poland, Scandinavia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Egypt and Portugal. The rights are non-exclusive.


This deal runs for the duration of the 2021 Extreme E season, which starts next week in the deserts of Saudi Arabia and runs until December.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Extreme E content deal with ITV
  2. DAZN scores Copa del Rey final rights in 5 markets
  3. DAZN to stream all EPL games in Spain, Canada, Japan
  4. DAZN brings FIBA World Cup to 3 markets
  5. DAZN scores FA Cup rights in Germany

You must be logged in to post a comment Login