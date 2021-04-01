Sweden: Families prefer Disney+ over Netflix

The launch of Disney+ in 2020 fundamentally changed the competitive landscape for streaming in Sweden in many ways – but perhaps most notably in the battle over families with young children. Analysis by Mediavision shows that Disney+ has a very strong position among these families.

The immensely fast adoption of Disney+ upon launch in clearly speaks to its popularity. After being available for only two weeks on the Swedish market, Disney+ had already attracted a subscriber base of 450 000 households. For comparison, it took Netflux more than a year to attract a subscriber base of a similar size. Families with children are without a doubt a strong consumer segment for Disney+ – and Mediavision reports that Swedish consumers rate Disney+ highest of all streaming services in the kids genre.

In total, kids content accounts for 13 per cent of the total hours of content consumed across the Swedish VoD streaming market in Q1 2021. The share of kids content is higher for Disney+ than other streaming services included in the analysis (excluding services solely providing kids content).

However, speaking in absolute terms – Netflix has the market’s largest kids content library in number of titles and total runtime.