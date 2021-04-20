Research: APAC video spend grew 9% in 2020

According to analysis and research released by Media Partners Asia (MPA), consumer spending on video in Asia Pacific grew 9 per cent in 2020 to reach $58.3 billion (€48.3bn) in aggregate and is projected to rise 6 per cent CAGR to $79.3 billion.

Growth in 2020 and in the future will be led by the fast-expanding online SVoD sector. Online SVoD consumer spending revenue is forecast by MPA to grow at 15 per cent CAGR over 2020-25 to reach $31.6 billion by 2025, representing 40 per cent market share while consumer spend on pay-TV will grow at 2 per cent CAGR to reach $47.8 billion, representing 60 per cent market share.

The findings were released during Day 1 of MPA’s APOS Summit, held online. During 2020, all markets grew spending on SVoD services with strong activity in peak pandemic periods during H1 2020 and robust spending in H2 2020 due to new launches from major players.

China remains the largest market in Asia Pacific for consumer spending on video with $27.6 billion in revenue, led by SVoD and IPTV services. Japan is second with $9.2 billion with SVoD representing more than a third of consumer spend while India is third with $6.5 billion with pay-TV contributing having greater than 90 per cent market share. Korea with $5.7 billion in revenue in 2020 and Australia with $2.9 billion in 2020 remain formidable markets; Malaysia led Southeast Asia with $962 million in revenue with pay-TV contributing more than 90 per cent market share.

Commenting on MPA findings, Executive Director Vivek Couto said: “Consumer spending on entertainment and sports through video platforms was robust in 2020 due to growth of SVoD in a peak pandemic year along with new competition and consumer choice in many Asian markets. While SVoD growth will decelerate in 2021, we see a bright future for the SVoD sector and the stacking of various services across sports, entertainment and deeply integrated local services. China, Japan, India and Korea will lead the way while we see the market for SVoD slowly deepening in key markets across Southeast Asia, led by Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Pay-TV will remain vital in Korea (led by IPTV), India, Malaysia and the Philippines.”