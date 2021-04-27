BritBox UK joins Amazon Channels

BritBox UK and Amazon Prime Video have announced that BritBox is now available to Prime members in the UK with an add-on subscription.

BritBox UK offers subscribers a collection of British box sets including the likes of Broadchurch, Downton Abbey, Vera, Only Fools and Horses and Love Island. Subscribers will also have access to original, exclusive content launching on the service next month including Secrets of the Krays, a three-part documentary on England’s most notorious gangsters, and The Beast Must Die; BritBox’s first original scripted drama starring Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris.

Prime Video Channels allows Prime members to add-on channel subscriptions through Prime Video for a monthly fee, available individually without the need to sign up to a bundle or contract.