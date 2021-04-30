Disney+ honours May 4 with Star Wars takeover

By Nik Roseveare
April 30, 2021
In celebration of Star Wars Day (May 4th), Disney+ will celebrate the creativity and artistry of the Star Wars community with a platform take over featuring commissioned original artwork by a group of global artists and Star Wars fans.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have worked with each artist to identify what title resonated most with them and have created unique pieces that bring to life the magic of the story.
On April 30th, the first piece of Star Wars will fan art (pictured) will debut on the landing page. The artwork celebration will continue on the platform May 4th until May 9th with each movie and series’ illustrations updated to feature the original artwork.


Jerrell B Jimerson, EVP of Products & Design, Disney+, commented: “We are constantly challenging ourselves to create experiences that engage fans more deeply and creatively with the Disney+ user interface. Whenever they open the app, we want viewers to feel like they are entering a truly unique Disney experience. For this year’s ‘May the 4th’, we teamed up with Lucasfilm to celebrate the fans that make this day possible by showcasing multiple pieces of impressive fan art created by the Star Wars community on Disney+.”


