Disney+ honours May 4 with Star Wars takeover

In celebration of Star Wars Day (May 4th), Disney+ will celebrate the creativity and artistry of the Star Wars community with a platform take over featuring commissioned original artwork by a group of global artists and Star Wars fans.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have worked with each artist to identify what title resonated most with them and have created unique pieces that bring to life the magic of the story.

On April 30th, the first piece of Star Wars will fan art (pictured) will debut on the landing page. The artwork celebration will continue on the platform May 4th until May 9th with each movie and series’ illustrations updated to feature the original artwork.