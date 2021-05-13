FUEL TV launches in UK on Netgem TV

FUEL TV has announced a partnership with Netgem that makes its channel available immediately through the Netgem TV service in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar.

Shan Eisenberg, Chief Commercial Officer –Netgem UK & Ireland, says: “FUEL TV reaches the much-desired fringe between the younger audience and the adults. This partnership reinforces the diversity of our offer and the value of Netgem TV for modern Internet Service Providers”.

Netgem TV customers will now have access to the best of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX, wakeboarding and MTB.

“As surfing, skateboarding and BMX will be featured this year in the Tokyo Olympic Games, we will see a growing interestin these sports from the public in general,” added Inês D’Alte, FUEL TV’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Partnering with Netgem allows us to keep on taking the best of our sports to new audiences”.

FUEL TV features a global content library of more than 3,000 hours of professionally produced action sports programming, including original series, films, and events.