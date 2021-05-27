Mediaset relaunches VoD platform

Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset has relaunched its VoD platform Mediaset Play as Mediaset Infinity.

The platform will continue to provide live streaming of the Mediaset’s general entertainment and terrestrial thematic TV channels and also on-demand access to its programme library.

However, there are also several enhanced features. Users can now access a library of hundreds of premium movies and TV series available that can be viewed for a fee. Exclusive ‘digital first’ content will be introduced from this autumn.

In addition, viewers will also have access to a series of vertical ‘premium channels’ specialising in TV series, sports, documentaries, and offerings for younger viewers.

Sports fans will be able to watch 104 UEFA Champions league matches per season online for the next 3 years, including the final.

The subscription fee for the Mediaset Infinity service will remain unchanged at €7.99 per month.

The VoD platform (also available on enabled Smart TVs and through devices such as FireTV Stick) can be accessed both via browser and through the Mediaset Infinity app on PC, Mac, smartphones, tablets and games consoles.