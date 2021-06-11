ATSC 3.0 middleware from Vewd

Noting that NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 70 per cent of all US residents by the end of 2021, and to help unlock this emerging growth opportunity for TV and STB manufacturers, OTT and Hybrid TV software solutions provider Vewd has confirmed the availability of an ATSC 3.0 middleware integration option for Vewd OS, Vewd Broadcast Plus and Vewd Core.

Available for both Android TV and Linux operating systems, Vewd’s ATSC 3.0 solution is designed to enable essential features, improve compliance, and shorten time-to-market for TV and set-top box manufacturers launching NEXTGEN TV devices.

ATSC 3.0 (the hybrid TV standard powering NEXTGEN TV devices) provides 4k broadcast and IP-delivered functionality such as on-demand content and targeted advertising direct to digital antennas. Two trends underscore NEXTGEN TV growth and consumer interest in ATSC 3.0 compliant devices:

Increasing availability of ATSC 3.0 broadcasts with almost 100 TV markets expected to be on-air this year; and

Exceptional growth in US shipments of ATSC 3.0 compatible Smart TVs. Market research firm Omdia anticipates 1.4 million units will ship in 2021, rising more than 400 per cent to 7.2 million units in 2022. By 2025, Omdia estimates shipments of 24.5 million ATSC 3.0 TVs.

“ATSC 3.0 provides a much-needed refresh of terrestrial broadcasting in the US, while also meeting consumers’ needs for on-demand content and new formats such as UHD and high dynamic range,” said Paul Gray, Research Director, Omdia. “It’s an exciting technology which is completely in line with consumer media consumption trends and has the potential to revitalise broadcast TV.”

In the development of NEXTGEN TV, standards body the ATSC drew on experience gained from the development and rollout of HbbTV in Europe. Vewd now brings to NEXTGEN TV the technology, system knowledge, and relationships with major TV manufacturers that were key to its role in those hybrid TV deployments.

“NEXTGEN TV is unlocking a new growth opportunity for device manufacturers,” said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd. “By adding ATSC 3.0 support in Vewd Core, Vewd OS, and Vewd Broadcast Plus, not only can we provide manufacturers a best-of-breed solution to improve standards compliance, but also deliver the full device user experience, premium content, and personalisation features that drive consumer uptake. Ultimately, we want to enable manufacturers to meet the moment and capitalise on surging consumer demand.”