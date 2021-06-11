ANGA COM claims digital success

Having transformed the planned live congress scheduled for June 8th-10th in Cologne into a digital event in view of the ongoing pandemic, organisers of broadband, television & online exhibition and conference ANGA COM are praising the virtual format, noting that more than 4,200 congress participants during the three-day congress were registered.

The official conference programme included 45 panels with 180 international speakers. In addition, there were almost 100 webinars and keynotes from 80 digital partners in the On Demand Library. In total, the platform provides more than 60 hours of streaming content.

“Our digital concept has taken off,” declared Dr Peter Charissé, Managing Director of ANGA COM. “The content we put together with our 80 partner companies was overwhelming and the technical congress platform was running smoothly. We received a lot of praise for the quality of the programme as well as for the design and diverse features of the platform. Our early decision to make all content available for on-demand viewing immediately or shortly after the scheduled time proved particularly successful. Time shift and Replay TV are the benchmarks for modern television offerings. We set the same standard for our digital platform. Consequently, the platform is still active with all content until the end of June and remains open for new registrations. Watching a panel on the smartphone and surfing through the showrooms and product presentations makes great fun. A real trade show, the real encounter and community experience cannot be replaced digitally, but the pure use of the content is even more intensive than on-site, especially with our on-demand concept. This has also made the effort particularly worthwhile for the speakers. In addition to the speakers and moderators, our greatest thanks go to our partner companies who have remained loyal to us after a year of total failure under difficult conditions. This is another reason why it’s now full steam ahead for us until 10 May 2022 – not in a new normal, but in an improved normal. We are already very much looking forward to seeing all our partners and friends from all over the world gathered in Cologne again.”

The next ANGA COM show will take place from May 10th to 12th 2022 at the Cologne Fairgrounds.