Discovery extends Roland-Garros rights

Discovery and the Fédération Française de Tennis (FFT) have announced a new agreement that will see Roland-Garros remain with the broadcaster for a further five years.

This new deal will leverage Discovery’s assets across Eurosport, discovery+ and its network of free-to-air channels throughout Europe. Commencing 2022, the renewal of the multi-platform rights will extend the FFT’s partnership with Discovery’s premium sports brand Eurosport to over 35 years having delivered every Roland-Garros tournament since 1989.



Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Services, said: “Our relationship with Roland-Garros spans many years and during that time we have consistently delivered ever increasing viewership and engagement as the trusted partner of the FFT. Our coverage is recognised for reaching the widest audience by harnessing the greatest expertise and the most innovative technology, and by committing to a renewed long-term partnership with the FFT, we will continue to bring world-class tennis from Roland-Garros to millions of fans each year across Europe.”

Gilles Moretton, President of the FFT, said: “Our Grand Slam teaming up with Discovery, a company with such extensive reach, illustrates how Roland-Garros has stepped up its ambitions on the international stage. With this partnership, our shared aim is to offer a unique experience to all of Roland-Garros’ European fans.”