Friends: The Reunion is Sky One’s most watched show ever

Friends: The Reunion has broken viewing records for Sky One with 5.3 million watching the long-awaited cast reunion. The one-off special, available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, pulled in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history.

The special was also one of the most-watched piece of content in the first 24 hours from release in streaming service NOW’S history, second only to Game of Thrones.

Friends: The Reunion sees Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the beloved sitcom.



A variety of special guests feature including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon and more, alongside host James Corden.

Friends the Reunion is available on-demand on Sky and NOW.