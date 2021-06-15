W Series set to reach 500m viewers

Following recent announcements of deals with broadcasters such as the UK’s Channel 4 and beIN SPORTS, single-seater championship W Series has confirmed the first step of its ambitious broadcast plan which aims to provide race coverage to hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

It has now secured broadcast deals in more than 175 markets ahead of first race of 2021 season in Austria on June 26th; key territories in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas are prioritised as global TV coverage grows significantly; Channel 4, NENT, Sky Deutschland, RTVE, Canal+ and Ziggo among those included in first wave, and a partnership with Formula 1 helping all-female W Series create a truly global distribution platform

From Brazil to Japan, and Spain to South Africa, W Series’ network of broadcast partners covers more than 175 territories with a reach of more than 500 million viewers. With further partners to be announced, the final reach of the series is likely to be double that of the inaugural season, with the majority of programming to be broadcast live.

“We are delighted to see such an incredible appetite for W Series among the world’s leading broadcasters,” declared Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer, W Series. “Our mission is to showcase our fantastic grid of female drivers and the exciting racing they produce to as many fans around the world as we possibly can, and this can’t happen without the enthusiastic support of a global network of broadcasters.”

“There is no doubt that our partnership with Formula 1 this season has made a decisive difference to the way W Series has been recognised. That has made it far easier to engage with the key broadcasters. Additionally, having a truly international grid of drivers means there is strong support from their home territories,” she added.

With six of this season’s eight races being staged in Europe, W Series considers it important to ensure maximum coverage in the region. Leading broadcasters including Channel 4, Sky Deutschland, Ziggo, NENT, RTVE & TV3, Canal+ and RTBF will all transmit live coverage of the full W Series season, which starts at the Red Bull Ring, Austria, on June 26th in support of Formula 1’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Further broadcast partner announcements will follow in due course.