Cisco, NBC Olympics digital collaboration

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Cisco to provide the networking technology to enable the first-ever all-IP delivery for its production of this summer’s Olympics Games, which take place in Tokyo, Japan. The announcement was made by Dan Robertson, VP NBC Olympics IT, and Jonathan Davidson, SVP and General Manager Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco.

While the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games were the first Olympic Games televised live, these Tokyo Olympic Games will be the first all-IP International Broadcast Centre operation for NBC Olympics. The ongoing relationship between NBC Olympics and Cisco for more than a decade of Olympic Games coverage has seen the partners continue to advance broadcast capabilities thanks to innovative IP and cloud technology and solutions. For the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, more than 6,700 pieces of Cisco equipment will make up the network supporting NBC Olympics’ delivery of more than 7,000 hours of coverage.

Cisco will provide new management capabilities to NBC Olympics that will help maintain network uptime and deliver an exceptional user experience. A key part of this is Cisco DNA Assurance, which uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and wireless sensors to allow for easy management of all devices and services while also helping to quickly identify, prioritize and resolve network issues.

Additional key components of the all-IP International Broadcast Center operation include a full scope of routing, switching and security technology from Cisco’s enterprise data centre and service provider portfolios.

NBC will also utilize Cisco Webex Calling to keep employees connected during the Games. The collaboration platform aids NBC Olympics by reducing host country device costs for hundreds of employees ensuring connectivity for their team.

“NBC Olympics continues to push the boundaries of sports production on a multitude of platforms, and together we will mark another milestone during the Tokyo Olympics with the first all-IP International Broadcast Centre,” said Davidson. “Just as 1964 was a watershed moment to bring the experience of the Games to viewers at home, this summer will redefine how we experience the Games across any screen. This is a clear example of how Cisco, together with our customers, is redefining the Internet for the Future to do more and connect more people.”

“Cisco brings incredible value, stability, and a rock-solid delivery of services in some of the most challenging scenarios,” added Robertson. “From prestaging to integration testing the many production workflows, to the massive scale and delivery in our Tokyo and US operations, Cisco helps us meet the demands of the largest sporting event in the world.”

Harry Ryan, Sr Director Network Engineering, NBC Sports, commented: “With the DNA Assurance Platform, we have better insight into how our private wireless network is performing from an end user’s perspective, which is a capability that we have not had in the past.”