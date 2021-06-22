Guru-Murthy named Chair of albert News Consortium

albert has announced that Krishnan Guru-Murthy has accepted the position of Chair of the albert News Consortium.

The group, which formed in January 2021, was set up to support the broadcast and production community specifically engaged in news television. Members of the group currently include: ITN (producers of ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News), BBC, ITV, Sky News and Channel 4 with more members expected to join in the coming months.

As Chair, Guru-Murthy will help guide the focus and strategy of the group, using his in-depth knowledge of the news industry to help explore which actions can have the biggest and most positive impact on the environment, as well as explore how the climate change conversation is represented on screen.



Guru-Murthy started his own career in the late 80s at the BBC working as a presenter, reporter and producer for a wide variety of shows from Newsround to Newsnight. He has been with the Channel 4 News team since 1998 covering key global events. He also presents the Channel 4 News podcast Ways to Change the World.

“To have credibility with our audiences in our coverage of climate change and the transition to net zero it is vital that we in the news industry also change our ways and play our part. I’m delighted to be chairing the albert News Consortium to help drive that change,” said Guru-Murthy.

The chairmanship comes at a key moment for both albert and the News Consortium with the eyes of the world focussing on COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021.

Michelle Whitehead, albert Project Lead added: “The challenges faced by the broadcast news community are quite unique, not least because news producers have to react with a moment’s notice to breaking news and have to broadcast from all over the world. We wanted to create a separate group that could discuss the challenges they face and work on tailored solutions that can help them achieve net-zero carbon emissions. We’re thrilled to have Krishnan Guru-Murthy on board to help lead our group. His industry knowledge combined with our sustainability focus will no doubt lead to a very successful partnership”.