Murdoch “won’t pursue” BT Sport

June 22, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

Rupert Murdoch’s News UK has confirmed that it held talks with BT Sport over “limited, commercial partnership” opportunities – but added it will not be pursuing them any further.

The company, which publishes The Sun and The Times newspapers, issued the statement following reports of tie-up talks between the two.

It is the latest company to be linked to a deal with BT Sport, with other suitors including ITV, Amazon, Discovery, Disney and DAZN.

BT confirmed in April that “discussions [were] being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business.”


