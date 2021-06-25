Analyst: Satellite sectors recovering from pandemic

Northern Sky Research (NSR), in its latest report, says many of the satellite industry’s key sectors are recovering strongly.

“With normalisation from the Covid-19 pandemic on the horizon, supply and demand dynamics are now being reconsidered as satellite operators craft go-to-market strategies in order to tap into high-growth verticals. A key component is the impact of massive NGEO-High Throughput Satellite supply coming in that will add to competitive, price and market pressure that could have both positive and negative consequences,” says the report, titled Global Satellite Capacity Supply & Demand- 18th Edition.

“The satellite industry is entering a period of programme realisation for LEO systems, adding tremendous supply to the market outlook mid-to-long term,” explains NSR Principal Analyst and report author Lluc Palerm. “Also, the arrival of flexible satellites is revitalising the GEO-stationary orbit with supply more adaptive and responsive to demand.”

This supply-side evolution is creating an ecosystem ripe for application growth and development. Data verticals are now able to bridge the gap between asset requirements and end user needs.

“The top three applications driving growth are broadband access, enterprise data for wireless backhaul provisioning and commercial mobility,” notes NSR Senior Analyst and report co-author Vivek Suresh Prasad. “The competitive landscape continues to change as satellite operators extend their positioning from a pure capacity play to moving down the value chain via vertical integration, partnerships, and other emerging arrangements.”

“With bandwidth commoditising, value is shifting from assets to networks and services. Cloud capabilities will unlock new business cases, solidifying a robust rebound. Data verticals, leveraging Broadband, Backhaul, Mobility and Gov/Mil applications, will generate $150 billion of cumulative revenues by decade’s end,” adds the report.