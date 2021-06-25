Movistar+ leadership changes

Spanish multiplay operator Movistar+ is reorganising its structure designed to strengthen its market leadership, putting an emphasis on strategic alliances with the most important partners in the sector, a more personalised user experience, and original and exclusive content to differentiate itself from its competitors. These changes follow on from those already implemented this year by Telefónica de España in order to continue providing the best offering in television.

In the last three years, Movistar+ has established itself as the leading platform in Spain thanks to the most comprehensive entertainment offering on the market, following its alliances with Disney+, Netflix, DAZN and the Spanish platforms ATRESPlayer and Mitele. Emilio Gayo, President of Telefónica España, has defined this strategy “as one of the levers on which the growth of our television services for users in Spain is based. The moment calls for us to continue offering our customers a personalised proposition that is the best in the market”.

In the same vein, the CEO of Movistar+, Cristina Burzako, wants to commit to “a platform in which our customers can find everything they want to see in a simple way, making us a facilitator that offers a unique and personalised experience which includes our partners’ content as well as our own original content. The entertainment sector is in full transformation and users are increasingly demanding a comprehensive, simple and personalised service that streamlines their experience in this world with its ever-growing volume of offers and brands”.

The content structure of Movistar+ will be organised in three vertical divisions: Sport, headed by Ignacio Fernández-Vega; Entertainment, with Juan Andrés García Ropero, and Original Fiction, helmed by Domingo Corral. It will be reinforced with two strategic divisions whose directors are yet to be announced: Partnerships and Content Experience. “We are strengthening some critical areas in our constant adaptation to a world and a sector that never stop changing. The objective is to consistently improve the Movistar+ experience thanks to technology and artificial intelligence, always oriented towards our users”, adds Burzako.

The technology deployed by Movistar+ facilitates a robust platform that combines the demand for live events with the biggest catalogue of television content on the market. The company will thus continue to roll out a differentiated offering of original and exclusive content.

Alex Martínez Roig, until now the content director of Movistar+, will continue in the company as advisor to the CEO until the editorial transformation of the platform is consolidated.

Fernando Jerez, the current director of Entertainment and Premium Content at Movistar+, will be leaving the company.

The Movistar+ steering committee is retaining the crosscutting divisions of Finance, headed by José Antonio García Villar; Communications and Advertising, helmed by Purificación González; Legal Advice, run by Ángeles López-Lobatón; Personnel, headed by Loreto González; and Advertising & Marketing, led by Yolanda García. The user experience and technological development of the platform, headed by Fernando Enrile, continues to be a key division, as does the Audiovisual Production and Development of Editorial Projects department led by Domingo Nieto.

As a result of this organisational restructuring, Movistar+ says its streamlined structure will be even more competitive and agile in the new scenario demanded by the entertainment market.