Moen named Telenor Sweden CEO; Gustafsson leads Allente

Bjørn Ivar Moen will take up the role of CEO in Telenor Sweden on October 1st, and Jonas Gustafsson will take over as CEO of Allente, the pay-TV distribution joint venture owned by NENT Group and Telenor Group, effective immediately.

“Bjørn Ivar knows Telenor well, and his strong commercial profile, energetic leadership style, and solid CEO and Board experience make him the right person to head Telenor Sweden in its transformation journey back to growth. I am confident that he will execute on the company’s strategy and build on the excellent work done by Kaaren Hilsen in the past years to solidify Telenor Sweden’s position as one of the leading players in the Swedish market,” commented Jukka Leinonen, EVP and Head of Nordics in Telenor Group.

Moen has an extensive industry background stemming from more than 20 years in Telenor, including roles as CEO of Telenor Broadcast and Canal Digital and as acting CEO of Telenor Norway. He has also served on the boards of companies in telecoms distribution and other areas.

“I am thrilled to take on the position of CEO in Telenor Sweden. There is an abundance of potential in Telenor Sweden’s broad and attractive product portfolio within mobile, broadband and TV. I am looking forward to developing it further alongside the entire Telenor Sweden team to create the best possible customer value and to stand out in the Swedish market. I have had a fantastic journey through the establishment of Allente. The company has done an extraordinary job to capture vast synergies and enters the next step in its journey in good hands,” said Moen.

Gustafsson was previously CFO and Head of Operations at Allente, and prior to that CEO of Viasat Consumer and Acting CEO for NENT Group Sweden.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, said: “Allente is a key partner for NENT Group across our various platforms and especially for our Viaplay streaming service. Our long-term distribution agreement means that Allente customers across the Nordic region can enjoy a uniquely tailored entertainment offering. Jonas is a very talented leader and we of course know him well from his time at NENT Group, so Allente is in excellent hands. A big thank you to Bjørn Ivar for leading Allente on its first steps as a new company and best of luck with the new assignment at Telenor Sweden.”

Gustafsson added: “The TV sector is constantly transforming and I’m very pleased with the position that Allente has established in the Nordic market in such a short time. Thanks to our fantastic team and strong partnerships we’re ready to take the next step, and I’m really excited about leading Allente’s journey over the coming years.”

Ivan Busk Ginnerup, currently Business & Financial Control Director at Allente, has been appointed the company’s acting CFO.

Allente has 300 employees across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, and is co-headquartered in Stockholm and Oslo.