England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine on July 3rd was watched by an audience of 20.9 million people on the BBC, slightly up on the 20.6 million who watched the win over Germany in the previous round.

The peak audience figure made it the most-watched live TV event of 2021 in the UK. A share of 81.8 per cent of the possible TV audience tuned in to the match.



Online viewing figures were also strong; England’s 4-0 victory was watched on 5.2 million live streams across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website, giving a combined audience figure of 26.1 million

England will now face Denmark in the semi-final on July 7th. Victory would see Gareth Southgate’s men reach their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup. The game will air on ITV.