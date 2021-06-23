ITV: 17.7m watch England v Czech Republic

ITV’s coverage of England’s final group game against the Czechs and Scotland’s loss to Croatia across ITV and STV drew a peak of 17.7 million as England won Group D and progressed to the last 16 whilst Scotland bowed out following defeat to Croatia.

ITV peaked with a live TV audience of 17.7million [across TV and all devices] on June 24th watching Gareth Southgate’s clinch a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic. There were 5.3 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player last night for both final group stage games.

The figures follow ITV’s 20 million peak on June 18th for England and Scotland’s draw in the biggest Euro 2020 audience so far. That game was the most-watched football match since ITV’s exclusive coverage of England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a total of 27.5 million viewers.