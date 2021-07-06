Analysis: Strong growth for European smart home market

The smart home market in Europe accounted for almost 23 million units in the first quarter of 2021 — growth of 25.6 per cent over the same quarter last year, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

“The growth in smart home products was visible in all categories,” advises Antonio Arantes, senior research analyst for smart home devices in Western Europe. “After an almost flat 2020, video entertainment products — smart TVs and digital media adapters — were one of the main contributors to the growth.”

“The Central and Eastern Europe [CEE] market recorded double-digit growth of 25.6 per cent and replicated the same behaviour of the whole region, where smart TVs played a major role,” adds Jan Prenosil, senior research analyst for smart home devices in CEE. “Small appliances posted the most growth in the first quarter of 2021, as smart vacuum cleaners expand and there are more affordable devices on the market. The functionalities and performance of these devices continue to improve, so we expect great interest from customers in the future.”

The smart home market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching more than 207 million units in Europe in 2025 — a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.961 per cent in 2020–2025.

Category Highlights