GolfPass launches on Sky Q

GolfPass is now available on Sky, allowning golf fans to watch daily golfing tips and hundreds of exclusive videos, bringing them closer to the game whilst at home in an informative and interactive way.

The app is divided into two sections; ‘Watch’ and ‘Learn’ and gives GolfPass members access to over 4,000 hours of golf lessons and instructional content, from the likes of 4-time Major champion and GolfPass Founder Rory McIlroy, Chris Como, Sean Foley, Martin Hall, Michael Bannon, Martin Chuck and more, all via Sky Q.

Sky Q customers cab say “GolfPass” into their voice remote to open the app, or find it in the apps page or sports section of their Sky Q box. Subscriptions start from £4.99 per month.

McIlroy, who developed the app with NBC Sports Group, commented: “We’re thrilled that GolfPass has launched on Sky Q, giving aspiring players top tips from pros and leading coaches from across the world. Over the last year we have seen a large uptake in the game from a grass-roots level which is great to see – and it’s fantastic to be able to provide golfers old and new with tips to improve their game from their living room”.