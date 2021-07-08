TiVo expands IP licence with Google

Entertainment technologist TiVo has agreed a long-term renewal of its patent licence with Google. The renewal provides Google, who has been a licensee since 2012, with continued broad coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios.

“We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Google, a world leader in OTT video with YouTube and Google TV, and a top 10 US pay-TV provider with YouTube TV,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of TiVo owner Xperi. “Google has always worked to bring content to the screen that’s most convenient for users. This agreement illustrates the relevance of TiVo’s innovations across all forms of video consumption, from linear to on-demand, and from traditional TV platforms to online and mobile.”