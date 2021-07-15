All Def Media comes to Africa

Africa-focused mobile video network StarNews Mobile is partnering with black-owned digital platform Culture Genesis to distribute All Def Comedy and Music channels to over 430 million mobile subscribers via Orange and MTN in Africa.

Initially, All Def’s Dad Jokes, Great Taste, Roast Me comedy shows and Arts & Raps and Bar Exam music shows will be shared in Nigeria—the largest mobile user market in Africa with 150 million mobile subscribers—as well as in South Africa with 80 million mobile subscribers. Plans for further expansion will be announced in the coming weeks

“We are excited about our synergetic partnership with Cultural Genesis and the opportunity to introduce its diversified content portfolio directly to African mobile users, an audience of over a billion people,” said Guy Kamgaing, CEO of StarNews Mobile, which helps content creators, celebrities and brands monetise their content in Africa. “It’s important to note that Black American content has a historical relation with the African continent––we love and are fascinated by it. We are thrilled that Culture Genesis has opened its distribution reach to an eager African audience, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Culture Genesis, which boasts over 15 million fans and 500 million monthly views, acquired All Def in 2019 to grow the brand by implementing its InteractLive proprietary software to All Def’s IP and audiences. Since then, All Def’s reach has skyrocketed by leveraging the cultural power of comedy, hip-hop, poetry and social justice. All Def partners with the most talented Black and LatinX content creators to produce 24/7 authentic and entertaining content for multicultural audiences. All Def’s sister brand, Def Jam Records, has successfully resonated with people across Africa over the years as hip-hop is the top music genre on the continent.

“StarNews Mobile shares in our vision to empower artists and new multicultural talent,” said Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis. “This partnership is a significant opportunity for All Def and our content creators due to StarNews Mobile’s strong relationships with leading telecom operators, growing subscriber base and monetisation incentive that will expand our global presence tremendously.”

Currently, StarNews Mobile is available in the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa and Nigeria with Ghana, Benin, Rwanda and Senegal coming soon. StarNews Mobile has established partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Maroc Telecom in order to distribute exclusive and quality video content directly to users.