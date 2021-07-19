Sport TV 6, CNN to launch in Portugal

Portuguese premium sports channel operator Sport TV will launch its sixth channel in August, after receiving the green light from the Regulatory Authority for the Media (ERC).

Sport TV 6 will mainly focus on popular sports such as basketball, handball, volleyball and motorsports, promising even more live coverage.

According to ERC’s ruling, Sport TV 6 can only broadcast in limited time periods, i.e. from 18:00 to 22:00 on weekdays and between 12:00 and 21:00 on weekends. The new channel will not have an additional cost for existing subscribers and will be added to the existing Sport TV channel packages.

Sport TV is equally owned by leading Portuguese telecom operators Meo, Vodafone, NOS, together with Olivedesportos.

Meanwhile, Portuguese media group Media Capital is planning to launch CNN Portugal by the end of the year, but is still waiting from the green light from ERC.

According to a report in Jornal Economico, the current general director of national commercial TV channel TVI, Nuno Santos, will head CNN Portugal, a channel that should replace existing thematic news channel TVI 24, owned by the same broadcasting group.

CNN Portugal will be produced under licence from the US channel, which will provide training and access to its content.