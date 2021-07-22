VIZIO adds CoComelon, iFood.tv

Future Today, the streaming solution that packages branded channels, has announced the launch of streaming CoComelon, the world’s most-viewed YouTube channel with over 3.5 billion average monthly views, and iFood.tv, an online food community, for VIZIO’s SmartCast TVs.

With addition of the new channels, Future Today has launched 13 AVoD streaming apps and four Free Ad-Supported Linear TV (FAST) channels on Vizio SmartCast TV’s. This includes Future Today’s flagship channels – Happykids, FilmRise and Fawesome among others. The launch of these new apps continues to build on the growth that Future Today has seen over the last few years; viewership on the platform grew over 28 per cent this past quarter with over 13 million monthly users streaming over 55 million hours of content in the month of May.

“Future Today is a fantastic partner and we’re very excited to add two more new apps featuring fan-favorite shows,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “We deliver right-out-of-the-box entertainment options for every SmartCast TV household. Expanding our free-of-charge channels on a family-safe platform, reflects our continuing commitment to provide endless entertainment options for the millions of households that count on our curation for best-in-class viewing.”

“VIZIO’s award-winning smart TV operating system, SmartCast, has something for everyone; movies and TV shows, sports, kids and family, news, interests and lifestyle, gaming and more. It has become a dominant force in shaping the TV viewing experience in this burgeoning industry,” said Vikrant Mathur, Founder and CEO, Future Today. “Our channels-as-a-service technology platform serves as turn-key complement for expanding viewing choices for VIZIO and all our video partners.”