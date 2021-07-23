Extreme E signs British Airways content deal

Extreme E, the electric SUV racing series, has announced that its acclaimed magazine programmes – How to Build a Race Car, Electric Odyssey and Climate Changers – have been selected by British Airways for its in-flight entertainment channel, High Life.

High Life entertainment is available to passengers on all of British Airways’ long-haul flights and offers a choices of movies, sport, TV shows and interactive games.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “We are delighted that British Airways has chosen Extreme E’s magazine shows for its prestigious High Life entertainment package. Our sport for purpose championship has so many fascinating stories to tell – everything from the creation of the incredible ODYSSEY 21 electric race car to life on our ocean centrepiece, the St Helena. These programmes add so much additional depth to the championship and extend the conversation outside of the racing itself. Extreme E’s plethora of behind-the-scenes content which includes the fascinating people, the technology, the science and the legacy initiatives, all make for compelling viewing not only for lovers of motorsport but for anyone with a sense of adventure and care for the environment and I’m confident they will delight and entertain BA’s discerning traveller.”

Extreme E – a sport for purpose – races in remote locations affected by the climate crisis, and in each of those areas aims to leave a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes. The series is supporting turtle conservation along the Red Sea coastline, an educational programme in Greenland in collaboration with UNICEF and mangrove planting in Senegal.