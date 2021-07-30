Eutelsat unveils Advance service

Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat says its ‘Advance’ managed connectivity service targeting the world’s maritime sector has won “strong interest” and the first contracts signed.

Eutelsat says several operators have selected Eutelsat Advance to enhance their portfolios of connectivity services, saying: “Leveraging Eutelsat’s powerful Ku-band in-orbit resources, Eutelsat Advance will be integrated into the offerings, amongst others, of Telenor Maritime, SRH, Axess Networks, and Nearshore Networks to serve a wide spectrum of maritime market segments including cargo shipping, passenger ferries, cruises and offshore.”

“With global coverage and the potential to scale to specific geographic zones when required, Eutelsat Advance is an end-to-end managed connectivity service including network interconnection, a management portal and APIs for service providers and their clients, terrestrial connectivity as well as satellite capacity and terminals,” added Eutelsat.

Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s CCO, commented: “I am delighted that our new satellite network-as-a-service offer has already gained traction among a diverse range of new maritime clients. The selection of Eutelsat Advance by these customers clearly demonstrates the strong benefits of this end-to-end solution for maritime connectivity operators who wish to enhance their offerings with our wide array of solutions tailored to specific markets. Eutelsat Advance is yet another valuable resource that will enable us to build on our market share gains in the maritime industry.”