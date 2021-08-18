Roku adds AccuWeather NOW

AccuWeather NOW, the streaming service from AccuWeather, is now available on The Roku Channel, the home for free content on the Roku platform.

The Roku Channel’s users can now access AccuWeather’s forecasts as well as 24/7, continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related news and documentaries through the Live TV Guide.

“Weather impacts everything we do, and weather news and information are increasingly fascinating to streaming audiences who have a special appreciation for compelling, highly visual content from a trusted source,” said AccuWeather Network General Manager Sarah Katt. “We are delighted to join Roku’s innovative platform to help drive even more viewer engagement with a universal topic that is top news and top of mind with all audiences everywhere.”