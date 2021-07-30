AccuWeather launching streaming service

AccuWeather has announced it will launch a video streaming product later this summer branded AccuWeather NOW.

The streaming offering will feature 24 hours of continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related long- and short-form documentaries from across the US and around the world.

“Our viewers depend on AccuWeather to deliver the most accurate forecast as well as comprehensive and compelling weather coverage of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, heat waves and extreme weather of all types that impact and disrupt lives and livelihoods,” said AccuWeather Network General Manager Sarah Katt. “Since not everyone has access to cable, and with more people becoming increasingly more invested in weather and its impact to people, communities and businesses, the launch of AccuWeather NOW is a natural extension of our global weather footprint and six decades of expertise.”

To engage new and younger audiences with an increasing appetite to be “in the know” about weather and climate and to stay informed, the content available on AccuWeather NOW will be differentiated from AccuWeather’s other offerings.

“In addition to breaking weather news, AccuWeather NOW will feature, dramatic weather video; stories illustrating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and others; as well as long-form story telling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world,” added Katt.