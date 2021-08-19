DAZN launches DTT channel and TV Box in Italy

DAZN has launched a new DTT channel in Italy that will broadcast Serie A football matches, in addition to its existing streaming service.

The DAZN Channel is available on channel position 409 and subscribers will be able to watch seven weekly matches broadcast exclusively by the sports streaming specialist.

The other three weekly matches (Saturdays at 20:45, Sundays at 12:30 and Mondays at 20:45) will be shared with satellite broadcaster Sky Italia.

However, not all DAZN customers will be able to receive the DTT channel, as it will be reserved for viewers in so-called ‘white spots areas’, i.e. in those where there is no fibre or Wi-Fi coverage.

Additionally, a new DAZN TV Box will be available exclusively online from Digiquest, for a fixed cost of €139.99 plus shipping charges.



During the purchase process, the system will verify if the address actually corresponds to an area not covered by broadband and only if there is a positive outcome of this check will it be possible to place the order. The DAZN TV Box will also function via mobile internet connections, by activating a mobile hotspot.

The Android set-top box is based on the latest Broadcom processor and comes with a DVB-T2 HEVC tuner.