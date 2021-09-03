beIN Sports Xtra on Tubi

beIN Sports has officially launched beIN Sports Xtra and beIN Sports Xtra en Español on Fox’s free streaming service Tubi.

beIN Sports’ two free ad-supported channels join the growing list of channels included in the ‘Sports on Tubi’ launch in the US. The English-language and Spanish-language channels offer live sports, news, analysis, and highlights that bring viewers closer to the game. Sports on Tubi is rolling out across Amazon Fire TV, the Roku platform and Android, with other platforms to follow soon.

beIN Sports Xtra and beIN Sports Xtra en Español expose new audiences to the beIN Sports brand with a consistent live sampling of season-long access to football matches, sports competitions, combat sports programming, original productions and a library of historically relevant events. The free channels offer a sampling of beIN Sports’ live football coverage, offering even more sports fans access to the network’s dedicated coverage of some of the world’s biggest football leagues and tournaments, including Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, SüperLig and more as well as the women’s racing championship, W Series, among others.