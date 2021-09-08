The Green Knight simultaneous cinema/Amazon UK debut

By Nik Roseveare
September 8, 2021
The Green Knight movie, delayed several times due to the pandemic, has been given a UK premiere date of September 24th when it will become available on Amazon Prime Video and in cinemas on the same day.

From renowned filmmaker David Lowery, the film is based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight, and tells the story of Sir Gawain (played by Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew.


The movie launched in the US in July (after orignally being slate for a May 2020 release) where it was warmly received by critic. It was scheduled to debut in UK cinemas on August 6th, but was suddenly pulled.


