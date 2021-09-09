fuboTV on VIZIO SmartCast

Connected entertainment specialist VIZIO has confirmed that sports-focused streaming platform is now available on VIZIO SmartCast. With a subscription to fuboTV, SmartCast users can enjoy more than 100 channels streaming tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content.

“Ninety-four per cent of fuboTV subscribers enjoy watching their favourite sports, news and entertainment on the big screen,” notes Len Landi, Senior Vice President, Business Development, fuboTV. “With today’s launch on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, we’re bringing fuboTV’s premium viewing experience to VIZIO SmartCast, one of the most popular smart TV platforms on the market. It’s a perfect marriage as we gear up for the fall sports season.”

The fuboTV app on VIZIO SmartCast TVs offers the following features:

Profiles : up to six users within a subscription can personalise their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalised recommendations, and a programme guide that is unique to their content preferences.

: up to six users within a subscription can personalise their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalised recommendations, and a programme guide that is unique to their content preferences. Customisable Guide : favourite channels to access the most watched programming first.

: favourite channels to access the most watched programming first. Record Series : never miss an episode with this feature that allows users to record the entire season of their favourite shows with just one click.

: never miss an episode with this feature that allows users to record the entire season of their favourite shows with just one click. Record Teams : keep up with favourite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action! With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime.

: keep up with favourite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action! With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime. Watch Next: this new feature lets users easily binge on a series. Once an episode ends they will automatically have the next episode suggested to them – making binge watching even easier.

“Sports continue to be one of the most popular categories of programming on television, so fuboTV’s offering with an impressive array of live sports programming as well as hundreds of other entertainment options is a welcome addition to the SmartCast lineup,” commented Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “We are continuously enhancing the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options from the comfort of their homes.”

VIZIO SmartCast users can find fuboTV in the app row on the SmartCast Home Screen.

In addition to the fuboTV streaming app, VIZIO provides convenient access to apps such as Apple TV+, BET+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV. It also includes built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen.