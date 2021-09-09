Sky Q, Sky Go new features

Some fresh new features are being added to the Sky Q platform during September.

Users can now move between apps in a flash – jump from watching Disney+ to doing a workout on Fiit, then switch to listening to their favourite music on Spotify, all by using their Sky Q voice remote.

“When you’re in an app, just hit the voice button, say the name of the app you want to launch to quickly get to your favourite entertainment,” advises Sky. “Try saying ‘Netflix’ when you’re in BBC iPlayer, and it will launch – without heading back to Sky Q home.”

Users can easily navigate out of apps and back to Sky TV using the voice remote. “Try saying ‘Home’ to get to the Sky Q home page or tune in to a specific channel with a simple voice command, for example say, ‘Watch 101’ and start watching BBC One,” is the advice.

There are now more ways to record favourite TV. “Simply say ‘record’ or ‘record this’ into your voice remote while watching live TV, to record the rest of the episode or film you’re watching,” says Sky

To continue making Sky Q even more accessible, there’s now a dedicated page for Audio Descriptive Content. “Available just by using your voice, say ‘Audio Described TV’ to access the hundreds of audio described shows and movies for you to record and watch later,” it advises.

With several updates to Sky Go, users can now enjoy an even better experience on their devices, whether watching at home or on the move.

Sky Sports Recap is launching, enabling users easily to catch up on all the highlights during live Premier League and EFL matches. It’s available on iOS devices by pressing ‘Recap’. To exit, simply press ‘watch live’ and return to the live game. Coming soon on Android and desktop devices.

Users can now get to favourite entertainment quickly with the introduction of ad skipping.

For the first time, everyone will now be able to download the TV they love to a device to watch without an Internet connection. Previously only available to Sky Go Extra and Sky Q Multiscreen subscribers, this benefit is now rolling out to everyone.

Sky has also increased the number of devices that can be streamed on at once. Now everyone can stream on at least two screens, instead of one, so everyone can watch the TV they love, without compromise.

“The latest improvements to Sky Q’s voice control makes it easier to quickly switch between your favourite apps and channels, plus with Sky Sports Recap on Sky Go, sports fans, like me, will never have to worry about missing out on any of the action again,” commented Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky. “We’re continuing to make it even easier to enjoy the entertainment that matters to you.”