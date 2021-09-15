Whip Media, Simply.TV announce strategic partnership

Whip Media, the enterprise software platform and data provider to some of the world’s largest entertainment organizations, has announced a strategic data partnership with global metadata supplier Simply.TV.

The growth of streaming platforms, combined with an unprecedented level of content availability, has created a need for enhanced metadata services to enable creators, rights owners and distributors to more strategically distribute their content.

Simply.TV offers a broad portfolio of quality TV metadata on a global scale across linear and streaming for more than 80 countries and in more than 30 different languages. Built on AI and ML-driven technologies and combined with cutting-edge editorial workflows, Simply.TV is the preferred metadata provider for many TV operators / MVPDs.

“In today’s rapidly changing media landscape, companies need the highest-quality view of their metadata as they license their content globally,” said Alisa Joseph, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Whip Media. “Simply.TV is a recognized leader in providing premium metadata to the industry. Together, we can support the critical metadata needs of clients to increase multi-platform delivery, maximize workflow efficiencies, increase ROI and provide content to viewers faster.”

“With the ever-growing amount of content to streaming services and TV operators, the need for innovation around content distribution has never been bigger,” said Daniel Rühmann, COO at Simply.TV. “Whip Media is setting the direction for the future of monetization and efficient licensing. Rich and accurate metadata is a fundamental building block in the content ecosystem and so this partnership brings the best of two companies looking to make change through technology.”