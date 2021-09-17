Orange Spain to launch 5G trial on 700 Mhz band

Orange Spain has announced the launch of a 5G node in Universidad Politécnica, Valencia over the 700 MHz band to carry out trials and pave the way for commercial services in the future.

Orange has invested €523 million in 5G frequencies thus far to provide 5G services to at least 50 per cent of the Spanish population by year end, up from the current 35 per cent of coverage in 626 municipalities.

Meanwhile, Orange has opened a new data processing centre in Santander with an investment of €4 million.