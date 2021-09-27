Research: How many TikTok views needed to make a living?

The emergence of TikTok has rapidly revolutionised the world of social media. Social media fanatics certainly see the platform’s huge appeal and are already considering the possibilities of becoming full-time TikTokers.

Financial institute Cashfloat has utilised the latest analytics data from LickD to establish how many TikTok views citizens from across 44 European countries would need to earn the same amount as the net average annual salary in their respective country, if they were considering quitting their full-time job to become a full-time TikToker.



Highlights from the research include: