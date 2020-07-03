India TikTok ban will benefit other social platforms

The recent ban on Chinese social media platform TikTok in Indi has sent shockwaves across the country’s TikTok community.

The platform, which leverages viral, user-generated content, has more than 120 million users as recorded in June 2020, reports Bisbo India – a YouTube channel to dedicated to animated news videos.

TikTok has emerged as a viral phenomenon in India, providing the power of digital content creation and virtual stardom to many in India. The country is also the largest market for the app outside China. Currently, TikTok influencers command a sizeable following, benefitting from lip dub, stunts and quickie content on the short video format platform.

“The TikTok ban will lead to a boom in influencers and viewers onto other video-based platforms and homegrown competitors. We at Bisbo India, expect a surge in influencers and viewers to hit YouTube, Instagram and Sharechat”, explained Shakir Ebrahim, Founder and Creator of Bisbo India.

“TikTok works because of its short content length. Recently, TikTok users had begun working with informative and educative content (including explainers). I look forward to how they’d synergise their short video sensibilities to YouTube.”, he added.

Ebrahim also talked about how the ban on TikTok would fuel similar, homegrown startups.

“TikTok had hooked its specific junta. Platforms like Mitron, Chingari or Roposo, would be an easier adjustment for them,” he added.

This is not the first time the app has faced public ire and legislative action. India had banned the platform in April 2019, when an Indian court ruled that the app could expose children to sexual predators, pornography and inappropriate content. TikTok had successfully appealed against the move, convincing the court it had taken steps to safeguard against such dangers. It is likely that they may do so again and test India’s judicial independence.