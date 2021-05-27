Extreme E goes live on TikTok

Extreme E’s second race – the Ocean X-Prix – in its inaugural season calendar takes place on May 29th – 30th at Lac Rose in Senegal where it will again be teaming up with short video platform, TikTok, to produce digital live content to further bolster the series’ social media offering.

Extreme E’s broadcast of its debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across its TikTok content. The championship also acquired 60,000 new fans after Little Dot Studios activated the partnership using their vertical video expertise on behalf of the series.

As part of the initial collaboration, Extreme E and Little Dot Studios created an exclusive 90-minute production which captured 360,000 views on Extreme E’s TikTok account during the debut weekend giving an a behind-the-scenes look at the personalities involved in this innovative sport for purpose series.

For the forthcoming Ocean X Prix in Senegal this weekend, the parties will be building on the format but with the bonus addition of the weekend’s final races also being made available live on TikTok on May 30th at 15:00-17:00 (BST) in markets such as Russia, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Morocco, Kuwait, Tunisia, Lebanon, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, Mauritania and Bahrain.

Additionally, the ‘behind-the-scenes’ live-streams will also be live from Lac Rose on:

May 29th 18:00 – 19:00 (BST) for EU/MENA audiences

May 30th 00:00-01:00 (BST) Behind the Scenes livestream for US/Canada audiences.

May 30th 21:00-21:45 (BST) Behind the Scenes livestream for Spain/Mexico/Latin America audiences (in Spanish).

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “The viewing numbers from our first event – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia – were beyond phenomenal and I’m so thrilled that we were able to reach so many people with our unique championship broadcast. TikTok is massive, and we know that over 60 per cent of its audience are ‘Gen Z’ers’ – the age group that is most concerned about the climate crisis – so to be able to fully engage with them like this is brilliant for our sport for purpose series. It’s fantastic that we can now add live streaming in addition to the races and behind-the-scenes coverage from our Ocean X Prix. This is an absolute gamechanger for our sport and I can’t wait to share Extreme E’s thrilling action and the stories of our championship from Senegal this weekend.”

Yannis Ioannidis, Global Business Development and Strategic Content Partnerships at TikTok, added: “We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Extreme E to include live-streaming of the final races as shown on TV in the agreed countries. TikTok Live is the ultimate destination for exciting live-streaming content and this new partnership with Extreme E will give our mobile-native community of users access to premium racing content for the first time ever.”

Besides TikTok, all the action from the Ocean X-Prix will be available in 180 countries through 75 broadcasters including Fox Sports in the US, ITV, Sky Sports, BBC and BT Sport in the UK, Teledporte in Spain, Proseiben MAXX in Germany, Mediaset in Italy as well as Eurosport across most European Market and SuperSport in Africa.