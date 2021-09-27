Roku unveils streaming player line-up for Germany

Roku has introduced its streaming player line-up for Germany, including the Roku Express, Roku Express 4K, Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Streambar.

At launch, German consumers will be able to acess a wide variety of global and local entertainment. Roku streaming players are powered by the Roku operating system (OS), offering consumers a customisable home screen, universal search across top channels and advanced features such as voice assistant compatibility and Airplay 2.

“We are excited to launch our award-winning streaming players and platform in Germany, with a great selection of entertainment to watch for German consumers,” said Bart Bomers, VP EMEA at Roku. “We offer TV lovers an intuitive way to stream to their TV through products at a variety of price points because consumers have a range of needs when they’re looking for a streaming device for their families and we offer something for everyone.”

Roku Express

The Roku Express provides simple HD streaming at an affordable price. It is easy to set up and comes with everything needed to get started, including a remote control and High Speed HDMI Cable. The Roku Express will be available for an MSRP of €29.99.

Roku Express 4K

Roku Express 4K offers sharp resolution and vivid colour in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+. A powerful quad-core processor, dual-band WiFi or microUSB Ethernet compatibility for wired streaming offers a smooth streaming experience. The Roku Express 4K will be available for an MSRP of €39.99.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is 30 per cent faster compared to the previous generation, says Roku. It also features a redesigned long-range Wi-Fi receiver that delivers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K includes stunningly sharp 4K with rich detail and four times the resolution of HD, plus lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be available for an MSRP of €59.99.

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar is a 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and cinematic sound for any TV with HDMI. The Roku Streambar features four 1.9-inch full-range drivers with rich Dolby Audio, and advanced audio technology from the Roku OS. Setup is simple with everything in the box, including a voice remote that controls the TV power, sound, and access to a wide variety of streaming services. The Roku Streambar will be available for an MSRP of €149.99.



Entertainment Selection

At launch consumers will be able to watch entertainment from a wide selection of local and global services, including:

Movies & TV: ARD Mediathek, ZDF, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, STARZPLAY, Sky Ticket, TVNOW (soon RTL+), KiKA, Netzkino, ProSieben, Sat.1, Kabel Eins, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, watch4.com and more.

News: Tagesschau, Bild TV, TRT World, Deutsche Welle, Bloomberg and more.

Sports: Sky Ticket, TVNOW (soon RTL+), DAZN, Motorvision.TV, SPORTTOTAL, The Tennis Channel etc.

Music: Spotify, VEVO, Berliner Philharmoniker and more.

Roku OS

All Roku streaming players are powered by the Roku OS, which was purpose built for TV. Roku OS provides consumers with automatic updates, a customisable home screen, a wide variety of free and paid streaming channels and advanced features like fast and easy search across top channels with results ranked by price. Roku streaming players can also be controlled by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices. With Apple AirPlay 2, consumers can effortlessly stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Roku Mobile App

Roku player users can download the free Roku mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android. With the Roku mobile app consumers can control their Roku streaming player through the virtual remote, cast media to their TV or use the voice search capability for universal search.

Availability

The Express, Express 4K and Streambar are available from September 28th from MediaMarkt, Saturn, Amazon, Expert, Euronics and Otto.de. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be available from the same retail partners in October.