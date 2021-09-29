IMDb TV launches in UK

By Nik Roseveare
September 29, 2021
IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is now available in the UK.

The AVoD service debuts with IMDb TV Originals Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, as well as a library of thousands of movies and television shows, including Pulp Fiction, Napoleon Dynamite, Kill Bill, Cloverfield, Babylon 5, Community, 2 Broke Girls, and more.

Effective immediately, UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the carousel within the Prime Video app. In the coming weeks, the free streaming service will also be available via a standalone app on Fire TV. Every month, IMDb TV will add new content providing customers free entertainment across a variety of genres.


“IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalised, free streaming experience.”


