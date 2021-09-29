IMDb TV launches in UK

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is now available in the UK.

The AVoD service debuts with IMDb TV Originals Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, as well as a library of thousands of movies and television shows, including Pulp Fiction, Napoleon Dynamite, Kill Bill, Cloverfield, Babylon 5, Community, 2 Broke Girls, and more.

Effective immediately, UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the carousel within the Prime Video app. In the coming weeks, the free streaming service will also be available via a standalone app on Fire TV. Every month, IMDb TV will add new content providing customers free entertainment across a variety of genres.



“IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalised, free streaming experience.”