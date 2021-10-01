Portugal: Eleven scores Premier League rights

Eleven Portugal has secured the rights to the English Premier League for three seasons from 2022-23.

Eleven will deliver exclusive coverage of every Premier League match across its linear and D2C channels. It will be the first time all 380 games each season will be made available to fans live in Portugal.

Jorge Pavão de Sousa, Managing Director, Eleven Portugal, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Premier League to deliver every match across our linear, digital and social media platforms for the next three seasons. The Premier League is one of the greatest competitions in the world and the fact that so many iconic Portuguese players and coaches are there makes it even more special. This is a milestone addition to our portfolio and a key step in us delivering on our mission to be the ultimate home of sport and entertainment for Portuguese fans.”



Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer of the Premier League, added: “The Premier League is pleased to announce our new partnership with Eleven in Portugal. Eleven provide excellent sports coverage and will be an outstanding home for the Premier League. Through this agreement, fans in Portugal can look forward to more live matches than ever before.”