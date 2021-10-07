Sky unveils Sky Glass TVs

At a press event in London, Sky has unveiled its first TV devices which are branded as ‘Sky Glass’.

Dana Strong, Sky Group Chief Executive Officer, unveiled the device declaring: “Just like a smartphone is more than a phone, Sky Glass is more than a TV.”

“This is a product that can only come from Sky […] It is the only TV in the world with Sky inside – no dish, no box, no fuss,” she added.

Sky Glass brings brings together all content from across Sky, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, Spotify, Peloton, PlayWorks (with Peacock and Paramount+ to follow), and more.

At the press of a single button, users can create a personal playlist of their favourite shows, movies and more across apps and channels, live and on demand.

Sky Glass TVs will be installed by Sky, and ready to go within ten minutes. The voice-activated device features a 4K screen with Quantum Dot technology, and built in Dolby Atmos. Sky Glass comes with a glow in the dark remote making evening viewing easier, and is available in 5 colours (Ocean blue, Ceramic white, Racing green, Dusky pink, Anthracite black).



Sky also boasts that it is the first TV to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Sky Glass will be available in the UK from October 18th, before launching in additional European markets in 2022. Prices start at £13 a month – with customers paying off the device in the same way as a mobile phone contract. The devices can also be purchased outright with a 43 inch model costing £649; a 55 inch model for £849; or a 65 inch model for £1049.

Those who choose to pay monthly for Sky Glass will be able to swap their TV for a different model at any time.

In spring 2022, an additional 4K smart camera device will be made available for Sky Glass, allowing users to video call with other users, participate in watch parties with other households, play interactive games and more.

Sky also announced Australia’s Foxtel as its first syndication partner for Sky Glass.

Strong further commented: “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content. Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”