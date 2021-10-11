Netflix output ‘back on track’ after Covid

Netflix says it is on track to deliver a “steady pace” of programming up to the end of 2022, after pandemic production delays left the company short on new content.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s global head of television, said: “We are on a steady pace for the next couple of years […] unless something happens [with the pandemic], but right now we’re in a steady state all through 2022 in terms of what is being delivered.”

Netflix suffered a marked slowdown in subscriber additions in the first half of 2021, which management blamed on the content shortage.



Netflix predicted that growth would pick up in the second half of this year, with the return of shows such as Sex Education (pictured) and The Witcher. A new season of Stranger Things is due in 2022.

