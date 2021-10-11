Report: Denmark has best mobile experience in the world

Denmark leads the way in Tutela’s 2021 Global Mobile Experience Report, with the highest Excellent Consistent Quality at 86.16 per cent. Tutela’s Excellent Consistent Quality metric represents how often connections are good enough for demanding applications like 1080p video streaming, HD group video calling and real time mobile gaming.
At an operator level, TDC Denmark had the highest Excellent Consistent Quality at 90.37 per cent, while T-Mobile Netherlands was in second place at 89.7 per cent and Vodafone Netherlands placed fourth at 88.5 per cent.
A new metric to this global report is Tutela’s Video Experience score, which has been developed to gauge the quality of experience subscribers are getting and how well their expectations are being met while video streaming. At an operator level, SoftBank Japan and Elisa Finland had the highest score at 4.06 out of 5.
Key findings:
Mobile users in Denmark enjoy the best mobile experience in the world
Danish operator TDC delivered the best mobile experience in the world, based on Tutela’s Excellent Consistent Quality metric
SoftBank Japan and Elisa Finland deliver the world’s best mobile video experience
Tom Luke, VP at Tutela, commented: “With the world recovering from the global pandemic, mobile connectivity matters more now than ever before. Mobile users need to trust that they can get a consistently good mobile experience, whenever and wherever they need it. Download speeds unfortunately do not show us the whole picture, thus Tutela has chosen to showcase operators providing the best mobile experience worldwide through our metric Excellent Consistent Quality, and our newest metric Video Experience. Our congratulations go to TDC Denmark and Softbank Japan for leading the world in these two metrics, respectively.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login