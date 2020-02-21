Report: Video over 65% of mobile traffic

Network intelligence solutions provider Sandvine has released the 2020 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report, which analyses how applications are consuming the world’s mobile Internet bandwidth.

Report highlights include:

Streaming video is over 65 per cent of all mobile traffic by volume

YouTube is more than 25 per cent of total worldwide mobile traffic by volume

Facebook Video has grown substantially over the past year to #2 worldwide at over 17 per cent of total traffic volume

Google properties account for over 30 per cent of worldwide mobile traffic by volume

Facebook properties account for over 28 per cent of all mobile traffic by volume

TikTok is now the most popular mobile application by volume

“Mobile operators are deep into their 5G launches, and need the right network intelligence in order to build the best networks to support profitable 5G use cases,” suggested Lyn Cantor, Sandvine’s President and CEO. “Sandvine’s ability to visualise insights with our phenomena-powered Active Network Intelligence Portal, including how users are consuming bandwidth and how quality of experience is perceived by users, is unique. The Mobile Internet Phenomena Report is a window into the power of Sandvine’s industry-leading intelligence.”