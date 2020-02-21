Report: Video over 65% of mobile traffic

Network intelligence solutions provider Sandvine has released the 2020 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report, which analyses how applications are consuming the world’s mobile Internet bandwidth.
Report highlights include:
“Mobile operators are deep into their 5G launches, and need the right network intelligence in order to build the best networks to support profitable 5G use cases,” suggested Lyn Cantor, Sandvine’s President and CEO. “Sandvine’s ability to visualise insights with our phenomena-powered Active Network Intelligence Portal, including how users are consuming bandwidth and how quality of experience is perceived by users, is unique. The Mobile Internet Phenomena Report is a window into the power of Sandvine’s industry-leading intelligence.”
