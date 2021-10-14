Report: 70% TV audiences can’t be reached by linear-only ads

TVSquared, a global player in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, has released a report providing a global view on converged TV, which represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers in the US, UK, Germany and Australia. The report also analysed billions of ad impressions across 20 converged TV campaigns active on TVSquared’s ADvantage platform to uncover insights on incremental reach and how to best approach converged TV strategies.

The report, entitled The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption, was done in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions.

Across all four markets, more than 75 per cent of respondents agree that TV is now defined as linear and streaming platforms, and more than 70 per cent believe that all forms of TV should be sold on impressions, marking a major global shift in thinking.

Findings from the study indicate that buyers are approaching linear and streaming in similar ways, and that the current and future states of converged TV are putting a spotlight on the need for new currencies and holistic, cross-platform measurement.

TVSquared’s converged TV campaign analysis revealed that, on average, the audience overlap of linear and OTT/CTV campaigns is approximately 30 per cent, meaning that, on average, 70 per cent of the audiences reached via streaming could not be reached with linear alone. Findings also indicate that brands should be committing at least 10 per cent of TV impressions to streaming in order to achieve at least 15 per cent incremental reach.

Key US survey highlights support the need to move past legacy models and toward a more holistic, transparent converged TV marketplace:

89 per cent cited the ability to holistically manage linear and streaming campaigns as an important factor when deciding to invest in converged TV.

More than 90 per cent said transparency of metrics across linear and streaming channels and publishers was critical in order to devote ad spend to converged TV.

While 86 per cent cited the need to achieve cross-platform TV measurement and attribution as a top priority; 57 per cent stated that “accuracy of cross-platform TV measurement and attribution” was also a top challenge.

94 per cent indicated that the ability to measure incremental reach of streaming beyond linear was a critical factor for investing in converged TV.

Additional US survey findings further indicate that advertisers are trying to break through silos that have long existed between digital and traditional TV advertising. Among buyers leveraging converged TV strategies today, TVSquared found that linear and streaming are being treated in a more similar way than previously believed:

A third of buy-side respondents ranked attribution and outcomes (for online and offline activities) as a top KPI for converged TV, marking a big difference for linear, which has traditionally been used for reach.

At 50 per cent, reach and frequency were equally as important for digital TV buys as linear, and incremental audience reach was ranked as one of the most important metrics at 43 per cent.

More than 40 per cent of buyers are managing both linear and streaming channels for performance/outcomes weekly, and between 10-15 per cent are doing it on a daily cadence.

Even for linear, 33 per cent of marketers are optimising campaigns for performance and 32 per cent are optimising creatives on a weekly cadence, which closely matches streaming at 35 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

“The TV ecosystem is now rooted in cross-platform, and we must deliver a transactable currency that allows us to count and ascribe value in a similar way – across linear and streaming – to ensure TV budgets continue to grow,” said Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared. “Reliable, transparent measurement across campaigns will ensure that marketers’ total TV investments and impression allocations are effective at achieving audience reach and outcomes across TV everywhere.