Study: 67% ad buyers think CTV more effective than linear

More than two-thirds (67 per cent) of UK advertising professionals think connected TV (CTV) is a more effective ad channel than linear TV.

That’s according to research by ad platform Unruly, which also revealed that 100 per cent of media agencies and 77 per cent of brands plan to invest more in CTV over the next 12 months.

The study found that 68 per cent of media buyers across the UK ad industry believe CTV ads provide better value for money compared to linear TV, and 68 per cent said it was more effective at reaching their target audiences.

CTV consumption has risen sharply in the UK over the last 12 months, with previous research by Unruly showing that 54 per cent of consumers are spending more time watching CTV content since the start of the pandemic. With a plethora of new CTV channels and devices entering the market, the competition for CTV audiences’ attention is rising rapidly.

In order to provide brands and media agencies with insights into how best to leverage CTV, Unruly, in collaboration with international research company MTM Global, conducted an industry study looking at how CTV advertising is being used today and key areas for development.

Key findings include:

72 per cent of UK ad professionals say CTV is a key part of their video advertising strategy over the next 12 months, with all the media agencies and 77 per cent of the brands surveyed planning to invest more in CTV over the next 12 months;

67 per cent say CTV is more effective than linear TV, providing better value for money (68 per cent) and better targeting (68 per cent);

However, more education and insights around CTV are key to driving further growth in the UK, with around half of brands (45 per cent) and agencies (50 per cent) wanting a clearer understanding of how CTV fits into their campaigns and more information about measurement and attribution;

Brands are much more likely to want training on the benefits of CTV (48 per cent) and audience-specific insights (48 per cent) compared to agencies (23 per cent and 31 per cent respectively).

Alex Khan, Unruly’s International MD, commented: “With the number of UK consumers cutting the cord and switching over to free, ad-supported CTV devices and services accelerating since the start of the pandemic, our study shows just how much CTV has become a key channel for brands and agencies. Furthermore, with 67 per cent of UK digital advertising professionals reporting that CTV is a more effective channel than linear TV, and 72 per cent saying CTV is a key part of their video strategy, there’s no doubt that we will continue to see innovation in this space. With a possible return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic on the horizon, we believe our research highlights CTV’s ability to deliver across a multitude of goals throughout the purchase funnel.”

Rebecca Waring, Global VP, Insights and Solution at Unruly, added: “These results highlight the impressive flexibility of CTV. We found that there was no single driver behind the growth of CTV, because buyers are attracted by such a broad range of benefits. Likewise, in our experience, CTV campaigns are being judged on a variety of KPIs that spanned viewability, incremental reach and brand lift. It sounds like a challenge for one platform to satisfy so many different motivations and performance criteria, but according to our research, it appears CTV is rising to that challenge so far, with 98 per cent of buyers happy with the outcomes of their CTV campaigns.”

Methodology

Unruly and MTM Global surveyed 101 UK ad professionals for the study. All respondents who took part in the study work at either a brand, media agency DSP or trading desk and have experience planning or buying TV or online digital advertising over the last 12 months. The survey was conducted in November 202o alongside in-depth interviews with digital media professionals.